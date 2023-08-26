Invincible Iron Man #10 First Look Sets the Stage for the Stark-Frost Wedding

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for Invincible Iron Man #10 — which marks the second half of Tony Stark and Emma Frost’s unlikely wedding story.

Iron Man and Emma Frost’s wedding proceedings begin in X-Men #26, which hits comic shops on September 6 as part of the ongoing “Fall of X” event. Invincible Iron Man #10 follows suit on September 27 to wrap up the two-part crossover. The latter issue is illustrated by Juan Frigeri. Both are written by Gerry Duggan and feature connecting covers by Lucas Werneck. The first look inside Invincible Iron Man #10 consists of three unlettered preview pages, plus two unlettered panels. Among other things, these pages depict a tense confrontation between the the soon-to-be newlyweds (one of whom is incognito) and the Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk.

Check out the first-look preview for Invincible Iron Man #10 below:

What to expect from Invincible Iron Man #10

“Following the devastating events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, mutantkind is now almost universally hated and feared across the globe,” Marvel explains. “Although Emma Frost went underground alongside the rest of the X-Men, she has continued to operate in public as Hazel Kendall, Stark’s assistant, after he helped her in the wake of Orchis’ attack. Now, one thing has led to another, and … well…”

Additionally, the official solicitation text for Invincible Iron Man #10 reads as follows: “You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost … Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!”

Invincible Iron Man #10 goes on sale Wednesday, September 27 from Marvel Comics. The issue features an homage variant cover by Meghan Hetrick.