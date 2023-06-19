Marvel Reveals Tony Stark & Emma Frost Are Getting Married

Tony Stark/Iron Man of the Avengers and Emma Frost of the X-Men are officially set to tie the knot in an upcoming two-part Marvel Comics crossover.

Marvel has announced that the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost will take place within the pages of X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10, both of which are scheduled to hit comic shops this September. Both issues are written by Gerry Duggan. X-Men #26 is illustrated by Stefano Caselli, while Invincible Iron Man #10 is illustrated by Juan Frigeri. Marvel has also revealed artist Lucas Werneck’s connecting covers for the issues, which show Tony and Emma walking down the aisle as the members of their respective superhero teams look on.

Why are Iron Man and Emma Frost getting married?

“Neither seems like the marrying type,” Duggan said of the bride and groom while speaking with IGN. “Why this works, and how this works, and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you’ll have to buy it to find out! They certainly don’t seem like they’re ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly.” Notably, it wasn’t too long ago that Tony popped the question to Patsy Walker/Hellcat after exiting rehab. Despite her love for him, however, Patsy turned the proposal down.

Marvel Comics’ X-Men #26 goes on sale on Sept. 6, followed by Invincible Iron Man #10 on Sept. 27.