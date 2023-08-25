BOOM! Studios has released an official trailer celebrating the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 — and the beginning of the yearlong “Darkest Hour” event.

The newly launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 comes from the team of writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The issue’s trailer promises that the long-gestating “Darkest Hour” arc will “forever change the Power Rangers universe.”

Check out the trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 below:

An official synopsis for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 reads as follows: “Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter’s infections spreading through the universe! The Rangers are presented with the impossible choice of saving either their friend or the universe against Dark Specter and find themselves separated and stranded Rangers until they receive help from the last team they’d expect, but not be the help they were hoping for.”

MMPR continues its 30th anniversary celebration

The beginning of the “Darkest Hour” event comes as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise continues its 30th anniversary celebration. It was on August 28, 1993 that the television show that started it all premiered on Fox Kids. Netflix marked the occasion earlier this year with the release of the reunion TV special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

BOOM! Studios is putting out an MMPR anniversary special of its own, which arrives in comic shops next Wednesday, August 30. Additionally, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — the 30th overall season of the Power Rangers TV show — premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 29.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 is on sale now from BOOM! Studios.