Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals First Look at ‘Darkest Hour’ Arc

BOOM! Studios has released a first-look preview for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111, which marks the beginning of the 12-issue “Darkest Hour” storyline.

MMPR’s yearlong “Darkest Hour” arc kicks off next month from writer Melissa Flores, artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Revealed exclusively by IGN, the first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 includes three lettered preview pages, not to mention a slew of covers. Taurin Clarke provides the main cover art. The issue will also ship with a number of variants from the likes of Clarke, Björn Barends, Goñi Montes, Keyla Valerio, Ariel Olivetti, Tyler Kirkham, and Eleonora Carlini.

Taurin Clarke

Björn Barends Goñi Montes Björn Barends Keyla Valerio Taurin Clarke (Variant) Ariel Olivetti Tyler Kirkham Eleonora Carlini Goñi Montes

What is MMPR’s “Darkest Hour” storyline about?

An official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 reads as follows: “Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter’s infections spreading through the universe! As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn’t enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they’d expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for … In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores and Simona Di Gianfelice kick off the event they’ve been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 23 from BOOM! Studios.