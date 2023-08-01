BOOM! Studios has released a first-look preview for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special #1, which arrives in comic shops this August.

Revealed exclusively by Screen Rant, the preview consists of five fully lettered pages. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special #1 collects multiple stories from an all-star team of writers and artists. The special one-shot features a main cover by Dan Mora. It will also ship with variant covers by Miguel Mercado, Goñi Montes, Jamal Campbell, and Bon Bernardo, as well as a photo variant.

Dan Mora

Miguel Mercado Goñi Montes Jamal Campbell Bon Bernardo

The writers attached to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special #1 include Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, Maria Ingrande Mora, Mairghread Scott, Melissa Flores, Matt Hotson, and even original Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson. Meanwhile, the interior artists involved in the celebratory one-shot include Hendry Prasetya, Marco Renna, Daniel Bayliss, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Jo Mi-Gyeong.

An official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special reads as follows: “This anniversary issue is full of Morphinominal content worthy of the 30-year legacy with spotlights on Ernie in Angel Grove, Alpha 5’s struggle to find his true purpose, a mind-bending ‘What If?’ story about Tommy’s powers that introduces an all-new alternate universe, a deeper look into Tommy’s relationship with Kat, and a dive into the Ranger Academy.”

MMPR’s 30th anniversary celebration continues

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers initially premiered on Fox Kids on Aug. 28, 1993. This past April, Netflix celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary with the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a television special reuniting much of the original cast. Additionally, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, the 30th overall season of the Power Rangers TV show, is due to premiere on Netflix sometime later this year.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 30 from BOOM! Studios.