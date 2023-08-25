G.O.D.S. #1 Trailer Heralds Marvel’s Mythic New Series

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the first issue of G.O.D.S., its upcoming cosmology-redefining series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti.

G.O.D.S. #1 arrives in comic shops early this coming October. “What lies at the crossroads of science and magic? A modern myth of the Marvel Universe arrives this fall,” the trailer’s video description reads.

Check out the official trailer for G.O.D.S. #1 below:

What is Marvel’s G.O.D.S. about?

Per Marvel, “The highly anticipated saga will bring to light a eons-old conflict between THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS, two opposite factions that serve the familiar omnipotent forces of the Marvel Universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. Throughout the summer in special bonus pages in select titles, readers have been introduced to some of the major players that fight in this reality-shattering war, including magic expert Wyn, scientist Aiko Maki, and more.”

In addition to the issue #1 trailer, Marvel has revealed the main covers for the first four issues of G.O.D.S. — all of which come from artist Mateus Manhanini. The publisher has also revealed synopses for each of these four issues. Check all of that out below:

1

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.

2

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn’t worth the time or the money. There’s a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters.

3

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don’t respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell’s Kitchen.

4

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that’s freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe.

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti discuss their new Marvel series

“We don’t get a lot of opportunities to try out brand-new properties in the current market,” G.O.D.S. writer Hickman said of the series. “And I think that this represents not just a solid effort by the company, but a real swinging for the fence by Valerio, Marte, and I, and everybody involved in the production of the book, to really put something new out there.

“The most important thing is that it is us putting all of our energy and weight into doing something brand-new but is done by a creative team that understands the Marvel Universe and understands the complexity, the continuity, and what it usually takes to make a book like this resonate along with all of the stuff that’s been around for a very long time. We’re just super excited about it,” the continued. “I think Valerio has done amazing work and I feel like I have certainly put my back into it. I’m proud of it.”

“You can lose yourself in these places and these locations,” Schiti added regarding his world design. “It’s entertaining, and I’m always surprised by how much time I’ve spent on the pages after I finish.”

G.O.D.S. #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from Marvel Comics. Issue #2 goes on sale on November 8, 2023, followed by issue #3 on December 20, 2023 and issue #4 on January 24, 2024.