Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Returns With a New Prequel Comic

BRZRKR, the Boom! Studios comic book series co-created by Keanu Reeves, is returning with a new prequel one-shot.

As reported exclusively by IGN, BRZRKR: Fallen Empire is a new one-shot releasing in November 2023. The special is co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, illustrated by Rebekah Isaacs, and colored by Joëlle Jones.

BRZRKR: Fallen Empire continues to explore B.’s tragic history

BRZRKR: Fallen Empire will continue to explore the backstory of B., an immortal warrior who has lived a violent and difficult life, and his time with the Olos Empire.

“Given that I’ve been adapting the feature film version of BRZRKR, it’s a surreal honor to have been invited to pen a small chapter in B.’s 80,000 year history and add to his story in comics,” said Tomlin. “Rebekah Isaacs is a rockstar and her wonderful artwork in Fallen Empire’s sweeping, violent romance is going to make your heart skip a beat more than once. What a delight to play in the world Keanu, Matt, Ron, Bill, Clem and BOOM! have created!”

Isaacs added, “Working in an epic timeline like BRZRKR’s that spans all of human civilization, it’s a special treat to be able to slow down and watch B. and what makes him tick through more of a microlens. Mattson is brilliant at fleshing out the subtleties of complex characters – I was sucked in immediately and can’t wait for BRZRKR fans to get this glimpse into this gripping & heartbreaking moment in B.’s history.”

BRZRKR, which was also co-created by Matt Kindt and illustrated by Ron Garney, launched in 2021 and ran for 12 issues. Following the conclusion of the series, Boom! Studios put out a BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness one-shot prequel in July 2023. In 2021, Netflix announced a live-action BRZRKR film starring Reeves and written by Tomlin, along with a follow-up anime series, was in development.

BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1 features cover art by Isaacs and variants by Jones, Jordie Bellaire, Jenny Frison, Yanick Paquette, and Dave McCaig. The one-shot releases on November 29, 2023, from Boom! Studios.