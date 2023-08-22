Marvel Reveals Stunning New Predator Vs. Wolverine Covers

Marvel Comics has revealed all the covers that will ship with the first issue of the Predator Vs. Wolverine crossover.

As announced back in June, a four-part limited series pitting 20th Century Studios‘ Predator against Marvel‘s Wolverine is set to launch in September. Predator Vs. Wolverine #1 features a main cover by Marco Checchetto, which was revealed as part of the original announcement. The debut issue also features variant covers by Alex Maleev, Inhyuk Lee, Skottie Young, Mike McKone, Peach Momoko, Steven McNiven, and Stephen Segovia.

Check out all the covers for Predator Vs. Wolverine #1 below:

Marco Checchetto Mike McKone Mike McKone Inhyuk Lee Alex Maleev Peach Momoko Stephen Segovia Steven McNiven Skottie Young

What to expect from Predator Vs. Wolverine

Predator Vs. Wolverine is written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by the likes of Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and more. An official synopsis for issue #1 reads as follows: “The thrill is the kill! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now, witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life — against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence — and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory … or glorious death.”

“Predator and Wolverine is a pairing like peanut butter and chocolate, shoes and socks, or whatever. They belong together. This event — their union — has been an inevitability,” Percy said in an interview with CBR. “The fact that I’m writing it? For the first time? Doesn’t feel real, honestly. I’m aware of the responsibility, and I’m delivering the goods required of me for this kind of royal rumble. I’ve been pushing for this since I learned about the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios. So [it’s been] years. I’ve been asking and asking and asking for years, and I’m thrilled it all finally came together.”

Predator Vs. Wolverine #1 goes on sale Wednesday, September 20 from 20th Century Studios and Marvel Comics. The issue is written by Percy and illustrated by Lashley, Land, and Di Vito.