Marvel Reveals New Predator vs. Wolverine Art for Upcoming Crossover

New artwork from Marvel Comics’ Predator vs. Wolverine crossover sees the titular X-Man hunted by a Yautja.

Per ComicBook, Marvel Comics released new Predator vs. Wolverine artwork teasing the upcoming crossover that begins in September 2023. “They say I’m the best there is…but I sure as @#$% don’t feel that way,” Wolverine says in the image. “Not now. Now that I’m the hunted.”

Announced in June 2023, Predator vs. Wolverine is a four-issue limited series written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and more.

Predator vs. Wolverine will be a bloodthirsty saga

“THE THRILL IS THE KILL,” Marvel’s description reads. “The bloodthirsty saga you’ve been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life—against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence—and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death. Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!”

“I’m not going to say I was born to write this crossover… but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created,” Percy previously said of Predator vs. Wolverine. “I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I’ve taken or cheeseburgers I’ve eaten.

“The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef, and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play ‘Predator’ with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood.”

Featuring cover art by Marco Checchetto, Predator vs. Wolverine #1 arrives on September 20, 2023 from Marvel Comics.