Batman ’89 and Superman ’78 Get New Comic Sequels, Madonna’s Harley Quinn Teased

DC Comics has announced new sequels to Superman ’78 and Batman ’89, with the latter teasing the debut of Madonna’s Harley Quinn.

Per ComicBook, DC Comics announced both Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain and Batman ’89: Echoes are both launching in November 2023. The Man of Steel title serves as a sequel to 2021-2022’s Superman ’78 miniseries, which is a continuation of the Richard Donner-directed Superman. The Dark Knight’s series, meanwhile, follows the continuity of the Tim Burton Batman movies and 2021-2022’s Batman ’89 comic.

Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain is written by Robert Venditti and illustrated by Gavin Guidry.

“When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power! Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!”

Batman ’89: Echoes could introduce Harley Quinn to the Burtonverse

Batman ’89: Echoes comes from writer Sam Hamm (who also wrote the screenplay for 1989’s Batman) and artist Joe Quinones. Pictured on Quinones’s cover art is who appears to be a version of Harley Quinn inspired by Madonna, who was in talks to play the role in the canceled Batman & Robin sequel.

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” the solicitation for Batman ’89: Echoes reads. “After Harvey Dent’s crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone’s mind is the same: Where is Batman? Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!”

Featuring cover art by Guidry and variants by Wilfredo Torres, Doug Braithwaite, and Adrian Gutierrez, Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain #1 releases on November 7, 2023. Batman ’89: Echoes #1, which features variants by Riley Rossmo, Braithwaite, and Baldemar Rivas, follows on November 28, 2023.