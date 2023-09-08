Batman ’89 Anniversary Concert Tour Dates Announced

Next year, DC in Concert is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton‘s Batman with a live touring performance of Danny Elfman‘s iconic score.

TCG Entertainment has announced that, starting in January 2024, Burton’s beloved 1989 superhero film will be coming to symphony halls across the United States and beyond. During each show, the Michael Keaton-led Batman will be projected on a massive screen as a live orchestra performs Elfman’s score.

Where to see a Batman ’89 anniversary concert

The Batman 35th anniversary concert tour kicks off at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on January 13, 2024. There will be stops in 11 additional U.S. cities through April 27, 2024, followed by two stops in Europe in May 2024. The show will be in each city for one night only. That said, while there are currently a total of 14 tour dates, more will be announced at a later time. Ticket information is available at DCFilmsinConcert.com.

Check out the full list of presently announced dates for the Batman 35th anniversary concert tour below:

1/13/24 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theater

1/19/24 Washington, DC Warner Theater

1/20/24 Tampa, FL Straz Center

1/21/24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

1/27/24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theater

2/2/24 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center

2/3/24 Conway, AR Reynolds Hall

2/24/24 Flint, MI Whiting Auditorium

3/2/24 Newark, NJ NJPAC

3/9/24 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Hall

3/30/24 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

4/27/24 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Music Hall

5/24/24 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex France

5/26/24 London, UK Barbican Center

“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 ‘Batman’ and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film’s 35th anniversary,” said TCG president Stephen Cook. “We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.” The DC in Concert series launched earlier this year with a live touring performance of Michael Giacchino’s score for Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman.

Tim Burton’s first DC movie turns 35 in 2024

Starring Keaton as the eponymous DC hero, Burton’s Batman originally released in theaters on June 23, 1989. Burton returned to helm a sequel, Batman Returns, which itself bowed in 1992. Joel Schumacher took over as director for the subsequent 1995 sequel, Batman Forever, which effectively soft-rebooted the franchise — with Val Kilmer taking over as Caped Crusader. George Clooney then occupied the role in Schumacher’s 1997 sequel, Batman & Robin.

Burton almost directed another DC film in the form of the Nicolas Cage-led Superman Lives. However, the project infamously fell through. Nevertheless, his impact on the Dark Knight’s mythos has persevered. In 2021, DC launched Batman ’89, a comic book series that acts as a direct sequel to Burton’s Batman Returns, ignoring the events of the Schumacher-era films. Furthermore, it was earlier this year that Keaton reprised his role as Batman for the first time since 1992 in the DC Extended Universe film The Flash. (That film coincidentally also featured a cameo by Cage as Superman.)