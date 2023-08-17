Marvel Variant Covers Give Secret Wars: Battleworld the Saturday Morning Cartoon Treatment

Marvel Comics has revealed Sean Galloway’s connecting variant covers for Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 and #2.

Galloway’s covers for the first two issues of Secret Wars: Battleworld are the latest in his series of “Saturday Morning” variants. These variant covers imagine Marvel‘s superheroes in the style of a Saturday-morning cartoon. The variant for Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 features the likes of Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, the Human Torch, Cyclops, Wolverine, Iron Man, Storm, and Colossus. The variant for issue #2 stars Nightcrawler, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Rogue, She-Hulk, the Thing, Captain America, and the Wasp.

Check out Sean Galloway’s connecting variant covers for Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 and 2 below:

Galloway has previously crafted Saturday Morning Variant covers for X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday #1 and Avengers Inc. #1. He also previously drew connecting covers in this style for Death of the Venomverse #4 and #5.

What is Secret Wars: Battleworld about?

Due for launch this November, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld is a four-part limited series written by former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Tom DeFalco and illustrated by Pat Olliffe. The series reveals a “never-before-told adventure” set during the events of the legendary 12-part series Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, which ran from 1984 to to 1985.

The original Secret Wars was written by Jim Shooter, another former Marvel EiC. In the ’80s series, the many heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe were involuntarily transported to the mysterious Battleworld, where they were forced to fight at the behest of the cosmic entity known as the Beyonder. According to Marvel, DeFalco and Olliffe’s Secret Wars: Battleworld will “reveal secrets behind the Beyonder’s true motives, contain shocking appearances by characters you never knew fought in the Secret Wars, and fit seamlessly between the pages of the beloved original series!”

“Pat Olliffe and I were handed a daunting creative challenge,” DeFalco said. “We were asked to do a sequel/new tale of a classic Marvel story that first saw print 40 years ago and created ripples that are still felt throughout the universe today. Since we share a kinship with a certain web-swinger (and his family), we were also compelled to do a story that ripped to his core and defined his unique place in the Marvel Universe, while examining the budding relationship with his new black costume. With the aid of editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, Pat and I constructed a tale that we believe has repercussions for today’s readers and creative ripples that we hope will still be felt 40 years from now.”

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 22, followed by issue #2 on December 27. Both issues feature main cover art by Giuseppe Camuncoli.