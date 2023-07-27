Avengers Inc. #1 Reveals Saturday Morning Cartoon-Inspired Variant Cover

Marvel Comics has revealed Sean Galloway’s variant cover for Avengers Inc. #1, which re-imagines Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the style of a Saturday-morning cartoon.

Avengers Inc. launches Sept. 13 from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk. That said, in Marvel’s official announcement, Galloway’s “Saturday Morning” variant cover for issue #1 is solicited for Nov. 29 (it’s unclear if this is an error). At any rate, the colorful variant depicts a slew of iconic Marvel heroes: Vision, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Falcon, Thor, and Iron Man. Galloway previously crafted a Saturday Morning variant for X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday #1. Additionally, he created connecting Saturday Morning covers for the upcoming Death of the Venomverse #4 and #5.

Check out Sean Galloway’s Saturday Morning variant cover for Avengers Inc. #1 below:

What is Avengers Inc. about?

Ewing and Kirk’s Avengers Inc. seeks to combine superhero storytelling with noir fiction. The upcoming series centers on founding Avenger Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp. “Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer,” the official synopsis for issue #1 reads. “His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe … starting with their own.”

“AVENGERS INC. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn’t know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer!” Ewing previously said of the series. “It’s kind of a classic ‘will-they-won’t-they’ crime-solving partnership — or it would be if the ‘will-they’ in question was ‘save the world from…’ Well, that’d be telling. See you in September!”

Featuring a main cover by Daniel Acuña, Avengers Inc. #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Sept. 13 from Marvel Comics.