Avengers Editor Tom Brevoort to Take Over Marvel’s X-Men Line

Tom Brevoort, Marvel Comics‘ Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing, is set to take over as editor of the publisher’s X-Men line.

Per The Beat, Brevoort made the announcement in a post to Facebook. “There’s been a bunch of chatter this past week concerning the ‘secret mission’ that Dan Buckley spoke with me about that got mentioned in my Newsletter — some of it pretty funny,” he said. “No, I am not becoming [Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics]. That’s hardly a thing that we’d announce in a Newsletter, guys. C.B. [Cebulski] is welcome to the position, it suits him and he’s good at it.”

Brevoort continued, “No, the big story is that, after a quarter of a century editing AVENGERS and its associated titles, I am going to be moving away from those characters and titles and instead stepping into the world of mutants. Yes, that’s right, I’m afraid that it’s true — I’m the X.” Fellow Marvel veteran Jordan D. White currently serves as editor of the X-Men comics.

Tom Brevoort won’t start editing X-Men for a while

That said, it’ll be quite some time before White actually passes the torch to Brevoort. “This isn’t going to happen for a good long while yet — I still have a ton of stuff cooking in AVENGERS (including next year’s big crossover event series) that needs to be seen to completion,” the latter explained. “And at the same time, current X-guru Jordan White and his team have a massive story that they’re in the middle of and that won’t run its course for a long while. What I do will grow directly out of what they’re doing — provided they leave me anything to work with. Did you read that HELLFIRE GALA book? Cripes!”

Brevoort noted, “When we’re closer to the switchover happening and there’s something worth reporting on, you’ll hear more from us. For now, I’m still trying to figure out which one is Professor X … So that’s it! A big change, but not really that big of a change. Appreciate you all for reaching out. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Marvel’s X-Men are currently wrapped up in the ‘Fall of X’ event

Currently, Marvel’s mutant characters are a bit preoccupied with the “Fall of X” event. The crossover storyline spins out of the 2023 Hellfire Gala. It consists of such titles as X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Uncanny Spider-Man, Invincible Iron Man, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, and many more. Meanwhile, Brevoort still has a lot on his plate over on the Avengers side of things for the time being.

As such, True Believers will have to wait a bit for additional details regarding the planned changing of the guard. “[T]he current X-creators and editors are in the midst of an epic and long-gestating storyline, and it’s only right that the spotlight remain on them,” Brevoort concluded. “So I ask everybody to be patient for a while — I wouldn’t even have written the above except that I seriously underestimated the cyclone of speculation that last week’s Newsletter would set off. Seriously, there aren’t all that many of you guys, I foolishly didn’t think this would get so big so fast. As usual, I’m the chump.”