Spider-Man: Peter Parker Just Broke up With His Girlfriend (And It’s Not MJ)

Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy’s romantic relationship officially dissolved in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #31.

In the current Amazing Spider-Man run, Peter and Mary Jane Watson broke up after MJ became romantically involved with a man named Paul Rabin. While he was initially heartbroken, Peter and Felicia/Black Cat then rekindled their relationship and have since been seeing each other.

Their relationship, however, comes to an abrupt end when Felicia, having just spent the night at a bachelorette party for Janice Lincoln, stops by Peter’s place to talk.

“You haven’t asked me to stop stealing things,” Felicia explains. “Not once. I realized that. Tonight. And then I realized I haven’t tried to corrupt you. Not even a little bit. And that made me think…what are we even doing here?”

Peter and Felicia mutually agree that they’re “going through the motions,” at which point Felicia then calls things off. “Things got dark for you,” she continues. “And I think I was a bit of light. That was fun. For a while. I like lighting you up. But I want a relationship. Not a project.”

Spider-Man’s other ex transforms herself into a superhero

MJ, meanwhile, is still suffering from the grief of losing the two children she and Paul adopted, Owen and Stephanie/Romy, in Amazing Spider-Man #26. In a separate Amazing Spider-Man #31 story (by Celeste Bronfman, Alba Glez, Elisabetta D’Amico, Craig Yeung, Jim Campbell, and VC’s Joe Caramagna), Felicia visits MJ and gives her a superhero costume. Inspired to turn a new leaf and protect the planet’s innocent victims, MJ then suits up and becomes the new Jackpot.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 is written by Zeb Wells, penciled by John Romita Jr., Emilio Laiso, and Zé Carlos, inked by Scott Hanna, Laiso, and Carlos, colored by Marcio Menyz and Bryan Valenza, and lettered by Caramagna.

The issue features cover art by Romita Jr., Hanna, and Menyz, and variant cover art by Elena Casagrande, Jordie Bellaire, Jim Cheung, Jay David Ramos, John Tyler Christopher, Greg Land, Frank D’Armata, George Pérez, and Alex Sinclair.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.