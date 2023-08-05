Marvel, DC Inker John Floyd Dies at 61

Comic book inker John Floyd — known for working at both Marvel and DC — has passed away. He was 61 years old.

Marvel Entertainment confirmed Floyd’s passing in a post to Twitter. “Marvel is saddened to hear of the passing of comic inker John Floyd,” the company wrote. “John was an accomplished artist who worked on iconic books across the industry including Marvel’s Silver Surfer, Excalibur, and Heroes for Hire. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fans.”

John Floyd’s Marvel and DC contributions

Floyd was born on March 27, 1962. In addition to comics like Silver Surfer and Excalibur, he worked as an inker on such Marvel Comics titles as Rune and Conan the Adventurer. However, he also did plenty of work for the Distinguished Competition. Some of the DC titles Floyd inked include Batman, Detective Comics, Batman Confidential, Batman: Gotham Knights, Birds of Prey, Green Lantern: Mosaic, and Icon vs. Hardware. He also occasionally ventured to DC’s Vertigo Comics imprint, working on books like Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child and the comic adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

In light of his passing, a number of comic book industry professionals have taken the time to pay tribute to Floyd, such as Harley Quinn writer Jimmy Palmiotti. “So saddened to hear of the passing of another one of comics greats — JOHN FLOYD. Super talented, a Joe Kubert school student, and an all-around sweet guy that I loved talking the craft with,” Palmiotti tweeted. “My condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace.”