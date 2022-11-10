Legendary Comic Book Artist Carlos Pacheco Passes Away at 60

This year has already taken way too many giants of the comic book industry. But tragically, yet another legendary creator has left us. Carlos Pacheco, the Spanish-born illustrator whose career took off in the mid-‘90s and led to acclaimed runs on several Marvel and DC storylines, died earlier today following a battle with ALS. He was 60 years old.

Earlier this year, Pacheco confirmed that he was stepping aside from drawing comics in order to deal with his ongoing health issues, which seemingly began last fall when he suffered paralysis in his right leg. Pacheco announced that he was undergoing spinal surgery and would return to work after he recovered. But it wasn’t until September that he finally made his ALS diagnosis public. Later that month, Pacheco also posted his cover for Marvel’s Damage Control #2, which he claimed would be his last-ever piece of artwork. News of his passing comes five days shy of what would have been his 61st birthday on Monday, November 14.

Within the comic book industry, Pacheco was beloved by many of his peers; several of whom posted tributes to him.

It’s impossible to summarize what Carlos Pacheco has meant for the Spanish artists, today a great has gone, descansa en paz maestro…

Rest in peace Carlos Pacheco… pic.twitter.com/bZf21l4sIH — Jorge Fornés (@jfornes74) November 9, 2022

RIP to my dear friend #CarlosPacheco – friends for over 20 years. He was kind, generous, and loved his son. Love you brother and thank you for what you did for me. And I promise I’ll let you pay the next check at dinner when I see you again. Someplace nice. pic.twitter.com/n82U9FDBXC — Tony S Daniel (@TonyDanielx2) November 9, 2022

Saddened to learn of the passing of yet another talented creative spirit in our small but vibrant industry, Carlos Pacheco. Besides sharing such a dynamic and fun energy with everything he drew, I’ve only heard the most positive and genuine stories about him as a person. pic.twitter.com/UVasSz2ujt — J. Scott Campbell (@JScottCampbell) November 9, 2022

Thinking of my friend Carlos today. And his family, his loved ones. So many around the world. Still shattered. The world is an emptier place without you. But it will always have what you made. Fly well, sir. pic.twitter.com/D5rnrn5KZZ — Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) November 9, 2022

Pacheco was born in San Roque, Spain in 1961. He studied biology during his college days at the University of Seville, but was always destined for a career in the arts. Some of his earliest comics work was published by Planeta De Agostini, which handled Spanish-language editions of Marvel titles and hired Pacheco to draw his own covers and posters for a number of different issues. In the early 1990s, he lent his talents to Dark Guard, a four-issue miniseries from Marvel UK. This got the attention of Marvel’s U.S. team, paving the way for Pacheco’s entry into the American comics market.

Throughout the next decade, Pacheco would continue to leave an indelible mark on the House of Ideas. His resume includes stints on Fantastic Four and various X-Men books, including Excalibur and two limited series headlined by Bishop and the Starjammers. But one of his most beloved accomplishments during this timeframe is teaming up with writers Kurt Busiek and Roger Stern on Avengers Forever, which released 12 issues between 1998 and 1999.

Fortunately, Pacheco didn’t confine himself to the Marvel Universe. He also collaborated with Mark Waid during his iconic Flash run over at DC in the mid-‘90s. A few years later, he supplied the art for Geoff Johns and David Goyer’s JLA/JSA: Virtue and Vice graphic novel as well.

Pacheco also reunited with Busiek on the six-issue creator-owned series, Arrowsmith, which launched via WildStorm in 2003. A sequel, Arrowsmith: Behind Enemy Lines, was released earlier this year and is now one of Pacheco’s final contributions to the industry.

Superhero Hype extends its condolences to Pacheco’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans all over the world. Please feel free to share your favorite memories of Carlos Pacheco in the comment section below.