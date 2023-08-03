Unnatural Order: Thor 3 Co-Writer’s New Comic Is Being Given to Retailers for Free

Vault Comics is giving away the first issue of Unnatural Order, a new series by Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: The Dark World co-writer Christopher Yost, free to retailers.

Announced exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Unnatural Order #1 will be offered to retailers for no price whatsoever. The issue will have a $4.99 suggested retail price; however, retailers have the right to sell it at a discount. They can also give it away to customers at no cost, should they choose to do so.

“I’ve loved comics all my life, but I haven’t had a comic in stores in a while,” Yost said. “I was just psyched to be back. And then the gang at Vault ran an idea by me. ‘What if we gave away the first issue to retailers for free?’ I laughed at the obvious joke, because certainly our ‘Corporate Overlords’ wouldn’t allow that. But this is Vault. They don’t do ‘Corporate Overlords.’ Vault really wants to do something big for the retailers who support all of our work. I don’t pretend to understand the business of it, but they love comics. They love their partners. They want all of us to succeed, to celebrate comics.”

Along with being a co-writer on Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: The Dark World, Yost worked on shows such as The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and more. He also wrote several X-Men comics, and co-created the character X-23/Laura Kinney/Wolverine alongside Craig Kyle.

Unnatural Order: What will Yost’s new series be about?

Unnatural Order is illustrated by Val Rodrigues. In addition to the standard cover, the first issue features variants by Tula Lotay and Maria Wolf.

“After the fall of the Britons and the Roman invasion of Hibernia, the captive known only as the Druid is released, sending a darkness across the world…an age of horrors, of fire and entrails,” Vault Comics’ description of the first issue reads. “As the innocent burn in the Wicker fields, those who would resist learn of the existence of a man who even the Druid fears. For it is this prisoner, a soldier from a different time, who alone knows the Druid’s secret: this is not how the world is supposed to be.”

Unnatural Order #1 releases in October 2023 from Vault Comics.