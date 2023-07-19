Marvel Heroes Read Marvel Comics in New Variant Cover Series

Marvel Comics has announced Marvel Super Stories, a new variant cover program that puts the publisher’s books in the hands of its fictional heroes.

Marvel Super Stories launches this October. According to the House of Ideas, “this new monthly program will depict iconic heroes reading one of the most buzzed about new issues on sale that same month. These new covers celebrate the interconnected and familial warmth of Marvel comic storytelling and will be drawn by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists. This fantastic artwork of the MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS can also be used as a helpful marketing tool for comic shops by pointing customers to what are sure to be the most talked about titles!”

Thor stars on the first Marvel Super Stories variant

The first Marvel Super Stories variant cover comes from artist Giuseppe Camuncoli. It will accompany Immortal Thor #3 by writer Al Ewing and artist Martín Cóccolo, on sale Oct. 25. Camuncoli’s variant fittingly depicts the God of Thunder reading G.O.D.S. #1, the first issue in a new series that seeks to reinvent the Marvel Universe’s cosmology.

Check out Giuseppe Camuncoli’s Marvel Super Stories variant cover for Immortal Thor #3 below:

What is Marvel’s G.O.D.S. about?

As Marvel implies, G.O.D.S. #1 is set to hit shelves the same month as Immortal Thor #3. More specifically, the new series will launch on Oct. 4. It comes from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti. The debut issue features “a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS.” These groups learn of a “Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal.”

“Except for Doctor Strange (who’s in the first few issues), and some cameos by Marvel regulars, nothing I say here is going to help anyone understand these concepts and characters because they’re new. And the book is kind of out there,” G.O.D.S. writer Hickman said of the new series. “The good news is that the first issue is 55 pages long, and by the end of that issue, you’ll have a solid idea of what the book is all about.”