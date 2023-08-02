Deadpool, Scarlet Witch Get Teenage Sidekicks in New Champions Variant Covers

Deadpool, Scarlet Witch, Blade, and She-Hulk all get teenage sidekicks in four new variant covers from Marvel Comics.

In July 2023, Marvel Comics released a variant cover program called New Champions, which gave various characters within the Marvel Universe their own teenage sidekick. The initial 18 variants the publisher revealed at the time introduced protégés for Captain America, Black Panther, Wolverine, Moon Knight, Venom, and others.

Marvel has now revealed the four remaining New Champions variants. These include covers by Mateus Manhanini for Blade #4 (releasing October 11), Nick Bradshaw for Deadpool: Badder Blood #5 (releasing October 18), Jen Bartel for Scarlet Witch #9 (releasing October 18), and Mika Andolfo for Sensational She-Hulk #1 (releasing October 18).

View the final four New Champions variant covers below.

Marvel’s New Champions celebrate Spider-Boys upcoming series

The New Champions variants are inspired by the recent introduction of Spider-Boy/Bailey Briggs, a character created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos who debuted in 2023’s Spider-Man #7. Spider-Boy claims to be Spider-Man/Peter Parker’s long-lost sidekick; however, neither Peter nor anyone else inhabiting Earth-616 has any recollection of him for reasons that remain to be seen.

Spider-Boy is getting his own solo series from Slott and Paco Medina that will dive into the character’s mysterious origins. The first issue of Spider-Boy releases on November 1, 2023.

“SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED!” the solicitation for Spider-Boy #1 reads. “Spinning out of the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s monumental SPIDER-MAN run—here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER!”