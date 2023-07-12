Marvel Heroes Get Secret Sidekicks in New Champions Variant Cover Series

Marvel Comics has officially announced New Champions, a new variant cover program that gives the Marvel Universe’s heroes their very own secret sidekicks.
No fewer than 22 New Champions covers will ship with select Marvel titles throughout the month of October. This variant cover series is inspired by Spider-Boy, Peter Parker/Spider-Man‘s secret sidekick who was recently introduced to Marvel canon and is even getting his own ongoing solo series this November. The New Champions variants give even more Marvel characters previously unseen sidekicks. The House of Ideas teases that “these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!”
Marvel’s New Champions have arrived
At this time, Marvel has revealed 18 New Champions variants, introducing protégés for Black Cat (of Amazing Spider-Man fame), Vision (of Avengers fame), Captain America, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, The Thing (of Fantastic Four fame), Star-Lord (of Guardians of the Galaxy fame), Ghost Rider, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Magneto, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Venom, Moon Knight, Wolverine, and Storm (of X-Men fame).
The New Champions variant covers, their artists, and their release dates can be found below:
On Sale 10/4
- BLACK PANTHER #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza
- DOCTOR STRANGE #8 New Champions Variant Cover by Romy Jones
- FANTASTIC FOUR #12 New Champions Variant Cover by Corin Howell
- X-MEN #27 New Champions Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 10/11
- AVENGERS #6 New Champions Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke
- BLADE #4 New Champions Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 New Champions Variant Cover by Ron Lim
- MAGNETO #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Betsy Cola
- VENOM #26 New Champions Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales
- WOLVERINE #38 New Champions Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 10/18
- DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw
- GHOST RIDER #19 New Champions Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
- INCREDIBLE HULK #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Dan Panosian
- INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Takeshi Miyazawa
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Sara Pichelli
- MOON KNIGHT #28 New Champions Variant Cover by Javier Garrón
- SCARLET WITCH #9 New Champions Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
- TBA #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo
On Sale 10/25
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 New Champions Variant Cover by Kris Anka
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 New Champions Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Paco Medina
- IMMORTAL THOR #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Toni Infante