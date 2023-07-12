Marvel Heroes Get Secret Sidekicks in New Champions Variant Cover Series

Marvel Comics has officially announced New Champions, a new variant cover program that gives the Marvel Universe’s heroes their very own secret sidekicks.

No fewer than 22 New Champions covers will ship with select Marvel titles throughout the month of October. This variant cover series is inspired by Spider-Boy, Peter Parker/Spider-Man‘s secret sidekick who was recently introduced to Marvel canon and is even getting his own ongoing solo series this November. The New Champions variants give even more Marvel characters previously unseen sidekicks. The House of Ideas teases that “these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!”

Marvel’s New Champions have arrived

At this time, Marvel has revealed 18 New Champions variants, introducing protégés for Black Cat (of Amazing Spider-Man fame), Vision (of Avengers fame), Captain America, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, The Thing (of Fantastic Four fame), Star-Lord (of Guardians of the Galaxy fame), Ghost Rider, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Magneto, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Venom, Moon Knight, Wolverine, and Storm (of X-Men fame).

The New Champions variant covers, their artists, and their release dates can be found below:

On Sale 10/4

BLACK PANTHER #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza

DOCTOR STRANGE #8 New Champions Variant Cover by Romy Jones

FANTASTIC FOUR #12 New Champions Variant Cover by Corin Howell

X-MEN #27 New Champions Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 10/11

AVENGERS #6 New Champions Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

BLADE #4 New Champions Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 New Champions Variant Cover by Ron Lim

MAGNETO #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Betsy Cola

VENOM #26 New Champions Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales

WOLVERINE #38 New Champions Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

On Sale 10/18

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

GHOST RIDER #19 New Champions Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

INCREDIBLE HULK #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Takeshi Miyazawa

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Sara Pichelli

MOON KNIGHT #28 New Champions Variant Cover by Javier Garrón

SCARLET WITCH #9 New Champions Variant Cover by Jen Bartel

TBA #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo

On Sale 10/25