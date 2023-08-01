Spider-Boy: Spider-Man’s Mysterious Sidekick Scores New Variants Ahead of Upcoming Series

Marvel Comics unveiled two brand-new variant covers starring Spider-Man’s mysterious sidekick, Spider-Boy/Bailey Briggs.

Marvel Comics released two new variant covers for Spider-Boy #1 from David Aja and John Tyler Christopher. The issue, which is written by Dan Slott and illustrated by Paco Medina, will begin to dive into Bailey’s mysterious backstory while also introducing a plethora of new villains for him to fight.

“SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED!” the solicitation for Spider-Boy #1 reads. “Spinning out of the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s monumental SPIDER-MAN run—here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy’s secret history as Spider-Man’s sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER!”

Created by Scott and Humberto Ramos, Spider-Boy made his debut in 2023’s Spider-Man #7. While not much is yet known about the character, Bailey is supposedly Peter Parker’s sidekick and also a close friend of Miles Morales; although, neither Peter nor Miles has any memory of ever meeting Bailey prior to his recent introduction to Marvel continuity.

Since his debut, Bailey has been looking for clues that can explain why everyone has forgotten about him and prove that he exists on Earth-616. These efforts have been largely unsuccessful; however, Bailey did help Peter battle Electro and get his Spider-Sense under control when it began going haywire.

Bailey defeated Electro by biting and injecting paralyzing venom into his veins. Despite the fact that this didn’t kill Electro, Spider-Man immediately expressed disappointment in Bailey’s actions and, at the end of Spider-Man #10, told him there was never going to be a world where Spider-Boy could be his sidekick.

Featuring main cover art by Ramos, Spider-Boy #1 releases on November 1, 2023, from Marvel Comics.