TMNT’s Kevin Eastman Comments on Possibility of a Last Ronin Live-Action Adaptation

TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman says there currently aren’t any plans to adapt Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin into live-action.

Speaking with ComicBook, Eastman spoke about the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin video game and whether there was any chance of it being adapted to live-action in the near future.

“Nickelodeon, who has always been a great partner and great friend to all the things in letting us do what we do, they really didn’t wanna take The Last Ronin concept into full on mainstream, like a big live-action movie, something to compete with Mutant Mayhem (which is gonna be phenomenally awesome),” Eastman said. “They collectively came up with the idea of a video game because we could go all the way there. They could basically take it all the way into all things Ronin-verse. They’ve taken all the different drawings and moments… the stuff we’ve seen so far is goosebump city. It’s really phenomenal. They took stuff right out of the pages of the comic book.”

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?

Written by Eastman, Tom Waltz, and Peter Laird and illustrated by Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is a five-issue miniseries published by IDW in 2020. The series is set in a futuristic, war-torn world where all but one of the Ninja Turtles have been killed. The sole surviving turtle, whose identity is kept secret until the end of the series’ first issue, then embarks on a revenge mission to take down Shredder’s grandson.

While it may not be getting a live-action adaptation anytime soon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting a sequel from IDW that launches in December 2023. A release date for the Last Ronin video game has not yet been set.

Additionally, the turtles are making their way to theaters when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which is directed by Jeff Rowe and co-written by Seth Rogen, releases on August 2, 2023.