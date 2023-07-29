Marvel Comics Reveals First Look at Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1

Marvel Comics has released a first-look preview for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, the upcoming four-issue series starring a reborn Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 hits comic shops next month as part of the “Fall of X” event. At this time, Marvel has revealed five unlettered pages from the debut issue. They show Kamala saying goodbye to her family before heading off to New York, where she meets up with fellow mutants Kitty Pryde, Synch, Talon, and Rasputin IV. Ms. Marvel ultimately dons her brand-new X-Men uniform to deal with a Chitauri attack.

Check out the first-look preview for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 below:

What to expect from Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant is written by the duo of Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada, and illustrated by the duo of Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham. The series features main covers by Sara Pichelli, as well as a slew of variant covers paying tribute to both Kamala Khan’s past and the legacy of the X-Men. Notably, Vellani portrays Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having starred in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ original series Ms. Marvel. Pirzada, meanwhile, co-wrote one of the show’s episodes.

“KAMALA KHAN IS BACK … AND SHE’S AN X-MAN!” the solicitation text for Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 reads. “That’s right — the good news is that fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn that she’s a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn’t go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide! Into this world of hate and fear, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity!”

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Aug. 30.