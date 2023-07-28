DC Swimsuit Special Announces Centerfold Artists, Reveals Back Cover

DC‘s G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition has revealed the artists behind the centerfolds that will grace the upcoming swimsuit special.

Per DC, each copy of the G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will come with one of three randomly inserted centerfolds, distributed in equal quantities. The first centerfold features Poison Ivy and comes from artist Jen Bartel. The second features both Nightwing and Barbara Gordon, and comes from the duo of Jorge Jiménez and Alejandro Sánchez. The third and final centerfold comes from artist Simon Bisley and stars G’nort himself. DC will reveal the centerfolds themselves at a later date.

In the meantime, the publisher has also revealed artist J. Scott Campbell‘s back cover for the G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The back cover is actually the Gotham Magazine cover Bruce Wayne can be seen holding in front of his face on Campbell and Tanya Lehoux’s variant cover for the swimsuit special itself.

J. Scott Campbell

The G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition features a main cover by Vasco Georgiev. In addition to Campbell and Lehoux’s variant, it also features a variant cover by Adam Hughes and a 1:25 variant cover by Pablo Villalobos. All four of these covers will be accompanied by Campbell’s back cover.

Vasco Georgiev J. Scott Campbell & Tanya Lehoux Adam Hughes Pablo Villalobos

What to expect from the G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

DC’s official description for the upcoming special reads as follows: “G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition collects some of the splashiest, steamiest, swimsuit covers from DC’s best talent, all in one place for the very first time, along with Steve Orlando, Paul Pelletier, Norm Rapmund, Adriano Lucas and Rob Leigh’s Midnighter and Apollo story, ‘Out There’ from DC Cybernetic Summer, and a new 8-page story ‘Baewatch’ featuring The Penguin — clad in the tightest bathing trunks you can imagine — by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson with art by Meghan Hetrick, Marissa Louise and Steve Wands.”

Furthermore, the book promises “48 pages of art by Amanda Conner, Paul Pelletier, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín, Jeff Dékal, Daniel Sampere, Gleb Melnikov, Derrick Chew, Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau, Emanuela Lupacchino, Joëlle Jones, Megan Huang, Terry Dodson, Babs Tarr, Pete Woods, Joe Quinones, Hélène Lenoble, Otto Schmidt, Michael Allred, Sweeney Boo, David Talaski, Jenny Frison, and others.”

The G’nort’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 29 from DC.