DC Heroes Star in Adorable Trick-or-Treat Variant Cover Series

By Noah Dominguez

This October, some of DC‘s most iconic heroes and anti-heroes star in an adorable collection of “Trick-or-Treat” variant covers from artist Chrissie Zullo Uminga.

On Twitter/X, Uminga revealed eight Trick-or-Treat variants that will ship with various DC titles next month in the lead-up to Halloween. These covers respectively feature pint-sized versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Poison Ivy, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, the Birds of Prey, and the Titans. “The Birds of Prey are on a new mission … to get as much candy as possible! Meanwhile the Titans are engrossed in a new horror film. What do you think they’re watching?” DC wrote in an X post of its own. “DC’s wickedly cute Trick-or-Treat cover series by [Chrissie Zullo Uminga] debuts this October!”

Check out Chrissie Zullo Uminga’s DC Trick-or-Treat variant covers below:

Chrissie Zullo Uminga’s DC and Marvel covers

Uminga is perhaps best known for her work as a cover artist. That said, prior to the new Trick-or-Treat variants, all of her DC work has been for the now-defunct Vertigo Comics imprint. Uminga created all six main covers for the 2011 series Cinderella: Fables are Forever, as well as all 16 main covers for the 2015-2016 series Fables: The Wolf Among Us.

Uminga has also done a fair amount of work for Marvel Comics has of late, having created various variant covers for the publisher starting with Silk #1 last year. Other titles she has contributed to in this manner include Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1, Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, X-Treme X-Men #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, Marvel Unleashed #1, and more.

Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a barely sentient bag of meat and juice who works as the Senior Editor in charge of comics at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon. In addition to comic books, he loves cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

