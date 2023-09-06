DC Heroes Star in Adorable Trick-or-Treat Variant Cover Series

This October, some of DC‘s most iconic heroes and anti-heroes star in an adorable collection of “Trick-or-Treat” variant covers from artist Chrissie Zullo Uminga.

On Twitter/X, Uminga revealed eight Trick-or-Treat variants that will ship with various DC titles next month in the lead-up to Halloween. These covers respectively feature pint-sized versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Poison Ivy, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, the Birds of Prey, and the Titans. “The Birds of Prey are on a new mission … to get as much candy as possible! Meanwhile the Titans are engrossed in a new horror film. What do you think they’re watching?” DC wrote in an X post of its own. “DC’s wickedly cute Trick-or-Treat cover series by [Chrissie Zullo Uminga] debuts this October!”

Check out Chrissie Zullo Uminga’s DC Trick-or-Treat variant covers below:

Chrissie Zullo Uminga’s DC and Marvel covers

Uminga is perhaps best known for her work as a cover artist. That said, prior to the new Trick-or-Treat variants, all of her DC work has been for the now-defunct Vertigo Comics imprint. Uminga created all six main covers for the 2011 series Cinderella: Fables are Forever, as well as all 16 main covers for the 2015-2016 series Fables: The Wolf Among Us.

Uminga has also done a fair amount of work for Marvel Comics has of late, having created various variant covers for the publisher starting with Silk #1 last year. Other titles she has contributed to in this manner include Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1, Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, X-Treme X-Men #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, Marvel Unleashed #1, and more.