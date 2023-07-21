Superior Spider-Man Lands New Ongoing Series From Dan Slott, Mark Bagley

The Superior Spider-Man isn’t just back — he’s here to stay.

Marvel Comics has officially announced a new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series set to launch in November. The new series reunites original Superior Spider-Man writer Dan Slott with legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley. Spinning out of Slott and Bagley’s main Spider-Man title, the new Superior Spider-Man series promises “a ‘Superior Reckoning’ as Spider faces a brand-new villain from his SUPERIOR past.”

Check out Mark Bagley’s cover art for Superior Spider-Man #1 below:

Superior Spider-Man’s big comeback continues

Marvel recently announced Superior Spider-Man Returns #1, a new one-shot celebrating 10 years of the Superior Spider-Man. The one-shot hits comic shops in October. It will mark the introduction of a new version of Doctor Octopus — one who has a bone to pick with both Otto Octavius and Peter Parker. This plot thread will carry into the new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series in November.

“As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, Doc Ock makes a life-changing discovery in this epic celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior,” Marvel explains. “The new villain will make her first appearance in SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS before unleashing her revenge on Otto Octavius, Peter Parker, and more in the new series.”

Written by Slott and illustrated by Ryan Stegman, original Superior Spider-Man run lasted from March 2013 to September 2014. It centered on a dying Otto Octavius taking over Peter Parker’s body in an attempt to prove he could be a better Spider-Man. This story arc was adapted in the second season of the Disney XD animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man. Otto Octavius/Superior Spider-Man also recently made a cameo appearance in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Superior Spider-Man #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Nov. 15.