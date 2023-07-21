Superior Spider-Man Lands New Ongoing Series From Dan Slott, Mark Bagley

By Noah Dominguez

The Superior Spider-Man isn’t just back — he’s here to stay.

Marvel Comics has officially announced a new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series set to launch in November. The new series reunites original Superior Spider-Man writer Dan Slott with legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist Mark Bagley. Spinning out of Slott and Bagley’s main Spider-Man title, the new Superior Spider-Man series promises “a ‘Superior Reckoning’ as Spider faces a brand-new villain from his SUPERIOR past.”

Check out Mark Bagley’s cover art for Superior Spider-Man #1 below:

Superior Spider-Man’s big comeback continues

Marvel recently announced Superior Spider-Man Returns #1, a new one-shot celebrating 10 years of the Superior Spider-Man. The one-shot hits comic shops in October. It will mark the introduction of a new version of Doctor Octopus — one who has a bone to pick with both Otto Octavius and Peter Parker. This plot thread will carry into the new Superior Spider-Man ongoing series in November.

“As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, Doc Ock makes a life-changing discovery in this epic celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior,” Marvel explains. “The new villain will make her first appearance in SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS before unleashing her revenge on Otto Octavius, Peter Parker, and more in the new series.”

Written by Slott and illustrated by Ryan Stegman, original Superior Spider-Man run lasted from March 2013 to September 2014. It centered on a dying Otto Octavius taking over Peter Parker’s body in an attempt to prove he could be a better Spider-Man. This story arc was adapted in the second season of the Disney XD animated series Marvel’s Spider-Man. Otto Octavius/Superior Spider-Man also recently made a cameo appearance in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Superior Spider-Man #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a senior editor at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon who loves comic books, cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

