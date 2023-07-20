Marvel’s Superior Spider-Man Returns in 10th Anniversary One-Shot

Marvel Comics has announced Superior Spider-Man Returns #1, a new one-shot celebrating the infamous eponymous character’s 10th anniversary.

Back in June, Marvel announced that Superior Spider-Man would soon be revived in some capacity, with writer Dan Slott returning. The House of Ideas has now revealed that said resurrection will take place in Superior Spider-Man Returns #1, a “giant-sized” one-shot that reunites Slott with artist and Superior Spider-Man co-creator Ryan Stegman. Stegman will share artistic duties with Giuseppe Camuncoli, Humberto Ramos, and Spider-Man legend Mark Bagley. The one-shot is due out in October.

Check out Ryan Stegman’s cover art for Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 below:

What to expect from Superior Spider-Man Returns #1

“The era of SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN that kicked off when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped his mind into Peter Parker’s body was a mega hit with fans in 2013,” Marvel wrote. “Determined to prove himself better in every single way, Doc Ock ruthlessly made his way through Spider-Man’s legendary rogues’ gallery, shocking fellow heroes with his violent approach to crimefighting before learning harsh lessons about great responsibility. Did Doc Ock have his fill of the web-head lifestyle or is ready to trade in his metal arms and be the smartest, strongest super hero in the Marvel Universe once more?”

“A run that started with outrage ended with nearly universal accolades,” Executive Editor Nick Lowe said. “So we were super excited to gather the folks who made SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN the historic book it was back together!!!”

“The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man’s world today? … SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present,” Slott added. “It’s going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we’re telling you how. Read the book!”

The legacy of Superior Spider-Man

Slott and Stegman’s original Superior Spider-Man run lasted from March 2013 to September 2014. As previously mentioned, it centered on a dying Otto Octavius taking over Peter Parker’s body in an attempt to prove he could be a better Spider-Man. This story arc was adapted in the second season of Marvel’s Spider-Man on Disney XD. Otto Octavius/Superior Spider-Man also recently made a cameo appearance in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Oct. 11.