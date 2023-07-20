Spine-Tingling Spider-Man Lands New Marvel Comics Series

It’s terror time again — the Marvel horror title Spine-Tingling Spider-Man is officially returning with a new four-part limited series this October.

Written by Saladin Ahmed and illustrated by Juan Ferreyra, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man originally launched as a digital-only Infinity Comics series in 2021. Last month, Marvel Comics announced that the series would be collected Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0, a print one-shot due for release on Sept. 13. Now, the House of Ideas has confirmed a follow-up series for the following month, with Ahmed and Ferreyra returning.

Check out Juan Ferreyra’s cover art for Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1 below:

The Infinity Comics story being printed in Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 has been billed as “the most terrifying Spider-Man story ever told.” According to Marvel, however, it was “just the beginning of Peter Parker‘s nightmare! Spidey will continue to lose sleep as he swings his way into another unforgettable, mind-bending journey that grip reader’s fears in this new four-issue adventure!”

What to expect from the new Spine-Tingling Spider-Man series

An official description for the new series reads as follows: “After a fight with Spider-Cide, Spider-Man gets taken on the most frightening ride of his life as he finds himself in the most terrifying haunted house possible. Who took Peter’s powers? Who took Peter’s friends and family? Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down permanently?!”

“We’re putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before!” Ahmed said. “I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan’s mind-blowing, visionary work — which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I’ve ever seen.”

Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Oct. 18.