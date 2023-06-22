Spine-Tingling Spider-Man One-Shot to Get First Print Release

The Spider-Man horror comic Spine-Tingling Spider-Man by Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra is making its way to print for the first time ever.

Marvel Comics has announced that Spine-Tingling Spider-Man will hit comic shops as a print one-shot this September. Billed as “the most terrifying Spider-Man story ever told,” Marvel originally published Spine-Tingling Spider-Man as a digital-only Infinity Comics series from late 2021 to early 2022.

What is Spine-Tingling Spider-Man about?

“Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited,” the House of Ideas wrote in its announcement. “Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0. The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man’s head and haunted Peter Parker’s waking dreams and nightmares. Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told!”

“SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN is one of the coolest projects I’ve ever worked on and I’m thrilled it’s coming to print,” Ahmed said. “We’re putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before! I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan’s mind-blowing, visionary work — which is genuinely some of the best Spider-Art I’ve ever seen.”

Ahmed is perhaps best known for his time writing Miles Morales: Spider-Man from 2018 to 2022. His other Marvel work includes Black Bolt, Exiles, and Magnificent Ms. Marvel. He is also set to take over as the new writer of Daredevil starting this September. Meanwhile, Ferreyra’s other Marvel work includes Killmonger, Spider-Man Noir, and Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 goes on sale on Sept. 13.