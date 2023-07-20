Marvel Comics Announces Double-Sized Alien Annual

Alien comic book writer Declan Shalvey is teaming with artist Danny Earls for a double-sized annual issue pitting Xenomorph against Xenomorph.

Marvel Comics‘ main Alien title is written by Shalvey and illustrated by Andrea Broccardo. The series is “[s]et on an remote moon” and thus far has “unearthed all-new horrors in the iconic horror/science-fiction mythos, including a chilling subspecies of Xenomorphs that have thawed out of an icy slumber!” Due for release in October, Shalvey and Earls’ annual will allow readers to “get up close and personal with these new terrors as they “go head-to-head with their classic counterparts. With no humanity in sight, fans will see Xenomorphs unleashed on eachother in brutal fashion as this action-packed and standalone issue sets up the next era of ALIEN comic book storytelling!”

Check out Declan Shalvey’s cover art for Alien Annual #1 below:

What to expect from Marvel’s Alien Annual #1

An official description for Marvel’s Alien Annual #1 reads as follows: “Alien vs. Alien: Pity the Xeno! A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. As always, they’re eager to eliminate any species they encounter and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others. Until the native life fights back…”

“Writing ALIEN has been a fantastic experience so far, digging into the desolate horror the franchise allows on the Thaw storyline with a diehard collaborator like Andrea Broccardo,” Shalvey said. “With this upcoming annual, I get to expand on the world we’ve built with a ferocious battle of monsters by the excellent Danny Earls, whose stark shadows and organic shapes are perfect for a series like this. I promise that no humans will survive this tale.”

Alien Annual #1 goes on sale Oct. 4 from Marvel. The publisher first acquired the rights to the Alien franchise following parent company Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. (Hence, the 20th Century Studios logo featured on the comic’s cover.)