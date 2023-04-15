Exclusive Preview – Punisher #11

The Punisher is a man possessed! And that is not a euphemism. Frank Castle made a devil’s bargain with the death cult, The Hand. In exchange for the resurrection of his wife, Maria Castle, and the attempted resurrection of their children, Castle agreed to become The Hand’s high slayer and the avatar of their dark god, The Beast. This has also given Frank supernatural abilities, and people have noticed. That’s why Punisher #11 features some of Marvel’s most powerful heroes teaming up to take Castle down.

For months, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Black Widow, and Wolverine have heard the stories about Castle’s transformation. However, hearing about it and seeing it are two different things. And this makeshift team may not be able to handle the Punisher’s newfound powers.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Punisher #11, writer Jason Aaron and artist Jesus Saiz show us that exorcising The Beast from Castle is easier said than done. And even the magical abilities of Doctor Strange are not up to the task.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“THE KING OF KILLERS, BOOK TWO, CHAPTER FIVE: A DAY IN THE PARK

Frank Castle has finally embraced the role of Fist of the Beast, the High Slayer of the world’s most powerful clan of murderers, the Hand. And the rest of the Marvel Universe has taken notice. If Frank really wants to end his war once and for all, he’s going to have to fight his way through some old familiar faces.”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Punisher #11 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, April 19.

Cover illustrated by Jesus Saiz.

Pages illustrated by Jesus Saiz, with colors by Matt Hollingsworth, and letters by Cory Petit.





