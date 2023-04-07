Exclusive Preview – Captain Marvel #48

The revenge of the Brood is nearly complete, and Captain Marvel is on the ropes! Not even a team including the X-Men’s Wolverine (Laura), Gambit, Rogue, Psylocke, and Polaris, or an even guest stars like Spider-Woman and Hazmat have been able to turn the tide. Now, Carol Danvers finds herself once again a victim of the Brood’s cruel experiments in Captain Marvel #48.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Captain Marvel #48, writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Davila give readers a glimpse of what’s going through Carol’s mind as a hopeless battle unfolds around her. However, Gambit may have found a way to revive Carol’s doppelganger, Binary.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART SIX!

The Brood finally have what they want: Captain Marvel in their clutches! The last time Carol Danvers was tortured by the Brood, they unleashed a whole new spectrum of powers within her. Just what are they trying to unlock this time?! A can’t-miss issue for Captain Marvel and X-Men fans alike! Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #21!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Captain Marvel #48 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, April 12.

Cover illustrated by Juan Frigeri and colored by David Curiel.

Pages illustrated by Sergio Davila, with inks by Sean Parsons, colors by Arif Prianto, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.







