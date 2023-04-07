Exclusive Preview – Captain Marvel #48

The revenge of the Brood is nearly complete, and Captain Marvel is on the ropes! Not even a team including the X-Men’s Wolverine (Laura), Gambit, Rogue, Psylocke, and Polaris, or an even guest stars like Spider-Woman and Hazmat have been able to turn the tide. Now, Carol Danvers finds herself once again a victim of the Brood’s cruel experiments in Captain Marvel #48.
In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Captain Marvel #48, writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Davila give readers a glimpse of what’s going through Carol’s mind as a hopeless battle unfolds around her. However, Gambit may have found a way to revive Carol’s doppelganger, Binary.
Here’s the official description from Marvel:
“REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART SIX!
The Brood finally have what they want: Captain Marvel in their clutches! The last time Carol Danvers was tortured by the Brood, they unleashed a whole new spectrum of powers within her. Just what are they trying to unlock this time?! A can’t-miss issue for Captain Marvel and X-Men fans alike! Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #21!”
You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Captain Marvel #48 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, April 12.
