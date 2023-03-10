Exclusive Preview – Captain Marvel #47

The Brood are back, and they’re gunning for both Carol Danvers and the X-Men in the current storyline, “The Revenge of the Brood.” To rescue Rogue and Binary, Carol led Gambit, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Psylocke, Wolverine (Laura), and Polaris on a deep space mission where they were cornered by the Brood. To save them all, Hazmat unleashed a powerful nuclear blast, which sets the stage for Captain Marvel #47.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Captain Marvel #47, writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Davila pick up with the fallout from Hazmat’s explosion. The heroes are alive, but the Brood Queen wanted to split their numbers, and she has. In fact, the real trap may not have been sprung yet.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART FIVE!

Overwhelmed and trapped in the Brood’s backyard, Captain Marvel and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. But the Brood let Carol through their clutches once before, and in so doing, created one of their worst enemies. They won’t make that mistake again. Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #20!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Captain Marvel #47 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, March 15.

Cover illustrated by Juan Frigeri and colored by Jesus Aburtov.

Pages illustrated by Sergio Davila, with inks by Sean Parsons with Roberto Poggi, colors by Arif Prianto, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.







