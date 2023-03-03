Exclusive Preview: Mary Jane & Black Cat #4

Dark Web may be over, by the Betty and Veronica of the Marvel Universe are still stuck in Limbo! Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy/Black Cat haven’t always been the closest of friends. They were rivals for Peter Parker’s heart long before they met. However, they have formed a bond which is now threatened by Felicia’s romantic reunion with Peter. And in the penultimate issue of this miniseries, MJ and Black Cat have to deal with the fallout when that secret comes out.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Mary Jane & Black Cat #4, writer Jed MacKay and artist Vincenzo Carratu pick things up just as MJ figures out the truth. Black Cat’s bad luck powers only work on her enemies, and she has unconsciously used those abilities on her friend. Unfortunately, that’s left them both in a very dangerous situation.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“As Mary Jane and Black Cat’s adventures through Limbo continue, they learn even more about the mysterious dimension and domain of Madelyne Pryor. But the Goblin Queen isn’t the only inhabitant of the deadly space between spaces—which is a lesson Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are about to learn the hard way.”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Mary Jane & Black Cat #4 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, March 8.

Cover illustrated by Paulo Siqueira and colored by Rachelle Rosenberg.

Pages illustrated by Vincenzo Carratu, with colors by Brian Reber, and letters by VC’s Ariana Maher.







