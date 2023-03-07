Brian Michael Bendis’ New Comic Will Explore the Spider-Man Musical

In 2000, Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mark Bagley launched Ultimate Spider-Man for Marvel, a comic book series that modernized the origin of Peter Parker and re-envisioned the hero for a new generation. That’s what eventually brought Bendis into the orbit of the infamous Spider-Man musical, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. Although the musical closed in the red in 2014, Bendis is using his time on the production as the basis for his next autobiographical comic.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Bendis and artist Bill Walko will release Fortune and Glory: The Musical on Bendis’ Substack account beginning this week. The story will eventually be printed by Dark Horse Comics. It’s a sequel to the original Fortune and Glory, which Bendis wrote and illustrated about his earlier Hollywood experiences. Via Jinxworld, THR released a few preview pages from the story. These pages depict the way producer Avi Arad recruited Bendis to work alongside Broadway director Julie Taymor. It also notes his initial reaction upon learning that U2’s Bono and The Edge were attached to write the music.

“Why was I hired in the first place? Why would someone with Julie Taymor’s experience and pedigree look at someone who’s never actually sat through a musical and want them to write a musical?” asked Bendis. “It was a struggle and I shouldn’t have… But I had to try! We’re creative people, and an opportunity was put forth, and it would have been too crazy not to attempt.”

According to Bendis, Fortune and Glory: The Musical will run between 150 to 180 pages, with each installment arriving weekly with between six and twelve pages. You can subscribe to Bendis’ Substack newsletter here.

Are you intrigued by Bendis’ behind-the-scenes comic about the Spider-Man musical? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images and Jinxworld

Recommended Reading: Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark by Bono and the Edge

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.