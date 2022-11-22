Exclusive Preview: My Bad Vol. 2 #1

Imagine a world filled with superheroes who have very familiar characteristics… they’re just much sillier than you’re used to. Ahoy Comics’ My Bad fully embraces its premise as a superhero satire. And it’s also not afraid to get super-ridiculous. Last year, co-writers Mark Russell & Bryce Ingman, and artist Peter Krause debuted the first volume of My Bad, which introduced readers to this bizarre new world. And later this month, the same creative team is back for My Bad Vol. 2 #1.

Within Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for the first issue, an assassin is trying to kill superheroes in their homes. However, he can’t seem to quite narrow down his targets to actual heroes. Meanwhile, Jamington Winthrop, the billionaire playboy who was once known as The Chandelier, is bored out of his mind in retirement. And he also seems likely to restart his caped crusade… just not for any altruistic reasons.

1/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 cover Cover illustrated by Peter Krause, with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick.

2/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 page 1 Pages illustrated by Peter Krause, with colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick, and letters by Rob Steen.



3/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 page 2

4/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 page 3



5/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 page 4

6/6 My Bad Vol. 2 #1 page 5

Here’s the synopsis from Ahoy Comics:

“One of the most hilariously offbeat superhero comics on the stands” (IGN) returns, from the original creative team of Mark Russell (Second Coming), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause (Irredeemable)! Someone is killing capes—or would be, if they were better at it. Will this crisis draw the crime-fighting Chandelier out of retirement? PLUS! Emperor King adopts a new costumed identity so he can get a date!”

My Bad Vol. 2 #1 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 30.

Recommended Reading: My Bad Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.