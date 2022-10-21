Exclusive Preview: Thunderbolts #3

There’s a new team of Thunderbolts in the Marvel Universe, and they’re the only superheroes allowed to operate in New York City! At the behest of Mayor Luke Cage, Hawkeye/Clint Barton has put together a ragtag group including America Chavez, Power Man/Victor Alvarez, Gutsen Glory, Persuasion, and Eegro the Unbreakable. Cage also talked Spectrum/Monica Rambeau into joining the team. However, she seems to be better fitted to lead the Thunderbolts than Hawkeye. Thunderbolts #3

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Thunderbolts #3, Jim Zub and artist Netho Diaz pop in on Monica and her boyfriend, The Blue Marvel, before she shows up uncharacteristically late for a team building exercise. There’s also no sign of Persuasion or Eegro, but there are Super Apes on the horizon!

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“Hawkeye and Spectrum square off, Persuasion has her own perfume and Super Apes conquer Central Park!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Thunderbolts #3 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, October 26.

What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

1/5 Thunderbolts #3 cover Cover illustrated by Sean Izaakse with colors by Nolan Woodard.

2/5 Thunderbolts #3 page 1 Pages illustrated by Netho Diaz, with inks by Victor Olazaba, colors by Javier Tartaglia, and letters by VC's Joe Sabino.



3/5 Thunderbolts #3 page 2

4/5 Thunderbolts #3 page 3



5/5 Thunderbolts #3 page 4

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: 75 Years of Cover Art

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Thunderbolts #3. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.