Marvel’s Avengers: War Across Time Miniseries Launches in January

By the time 2023 rolls around, The Avengers will be the latest Marvel property to celebrate its 60h anniversary. And the House of Ideas will ring in this milestone by pairing two comic book legends on an exciting new limited series featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Starting early next year, writer Paul Levitz and artist Alan Davis will rewind the clock back to the original Avengers run crafted by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck for an untold story dubbed Avengers: War Across Time.

This five-issue event stars the team’s classic lineup of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and Wasp. The story will pit the heroes against their former ally, the Incredible Hulk, who famously lasted only two issues as part of the team. But eventually, they face a series of new threats somehow connected to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror, who vows to destroy the Avengers once and for all.

Shockingly, War Across Time signals the Marvel debut for Levitz, who is best known for writing several DC stories throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. He later served as DC’s president from 2002 to 2009. Meanwhile, Davis isn’t a stranger to either of the industry’s Big Two publishers. His own resume includes acclaimed runs on Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, JLA, and Detective Comics. Davis is also the creator sole of Marvel’s ClanDestine family of heroes. A re-worked version of the ClanDestine recently made their way into Marvel Studio’s Ms. Marvel series.

“I learned much of my writing craft from The Avengers,” said Levitz in a new statement. “And it’s been a delight to pay homage to my old friends Stan, Jack and Don by trying to do something that might have been an extended issue #11.1. We’ve been cooking this up for a long time, and I hope readers have as much fun with it as I did.”

Avengers: War Across Time #1 hits comic shops on January 11, 2023. You can view the first issue’s cover and several pages of interior artwork in the gallery below.

Will you be checking out the series this winter? Let us know in the comment section!

