Marvel’s New Deadpool Series Launches This Fall

The Merc with a Mouth is back. Almost two years after his last solo issue hit stores, Marvel has announced the return of Wade Wilson’s ongoing series with a new creative team at the helm. Starting this fall, reading can expect a fresh helping of gross-out gags and fourth-wall breaks in the pages of Deadpool #1.

Current Iron Fist writer Alyssa Wong is tackling the series with artist Martin Coccolo (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War). The pair’s first story arc finds Deadpool trying out for the elite mercenary team known as the Atelier. As part of his audition, the group gives him 48 hours to kill one of the most famous supervillains in the world. Unfortunately, his mission hits a snag when he’s kidnapped and subjected to cruel experiments that leave something growing inside his body. But at least he has a “hot new romance” to distract him along the way!

You view Coccolo’s cover for the first issue, which shows Wade literally floating on a pool of dead bodies, below.

“I love chaos,” said Wong. “And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I’m honored to take the reins for Wade’s next solo adventure–expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time!”

“Some time ago I got to do a ten-page story for Deadpool: Black, White & Blood,” added Coccolo. “It was an awesome albeit short experience which left me wanting for more, so when I was asked if I wanted to take the reins of a new Deadpool series I responded with a resounding yes! Then I got to read Alyssa’s script and I loved it! Their script is inventive, dynamic and a lot of fun and working with Alyssa is an absolute joy. They are the best! So I honestly couldn’t be happier with this opportunity and I think, or at least hope, that readers notice how fun this project is for everyone involved and hopefully they hop on the ride with us!”

Deadpool #1 hits comic shops on November 2.

