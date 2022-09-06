DC’s Batman Day Events Include New Theatrical Screenings and More

Next week, DC’s ninth annual Batman Day extravaganza will kick off and honor the character’s enduring cultural impact in style. But we finally have a better idea of what to expect when the holiday rolls around on September 17. With 11 days to go, DC has announced a slew of new Batman-centric events and promotions scheduled for later this month. Check out a few highlights below.

The biggest news is that DC is bringing three classic Batman movies back to theaters at select Cinemark locations. At 2:15pm next Saturday, fans can catch a screening of 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which still holds up as one of the best animated features starring the Dark Knight. It will be followed by Tim Burton’s live-action Batman movie from 1989 at 4:30pm. Finally, DC will celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1992’s Batman Returns with screenings at 7:25pm. You can pre-order tickets for all three films on Cinemark’s official website.

Additionally, HBO Max Latin America has announced the first cast members for its own animated movie, Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios. The film transposes the story of Bruce Wayne/Batman to the time of the Aztec Empire and introduces a brand new Mexican hero who takes on the mantle of the Dark Knight. Horacio García Rojas is voicing the lead character, Yohualli. He will be joined by Omar Chaparro as Yoka (The Joker) and Álvaro Morte as Hernán Cortés (Two-Face).

HBO Max has also shared a major update regarding the future of Batman: The Audio Adventures. The first season of the acclaimed scripted podcast series was a hit with fans when it premiered last year. But as of today, DC is making the first 10 episodes available on all other podcast platforms, which means the story from SNL alum Dennis McNicholas will now be able to reach non-Max subscribers as well. McNicholas is also writing his own tie-in comic book series, with the first issue set to hit stores on September 27.

There are plenty of other ways for DC fans to celebrate Batman’s legacy this month. Participating comic book retailers will be selling a few limited-edition issues, including Batman: Hush #1 Batman Day Special from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. A reprinting of Loeb and Lee’s Batman #608 from 2002 is also hitting the stands as well. Plus, younger readers can check out Batman’s Mystery Casebook Batman Day Special Edition, which previews an upcoming middle-grade title from writer Sholly Fisch and artist Christopher Uminga.

DC’s Batman Day festivities will span countless other forms of media, from animation to video games and everything in between. You can view the full list of promotions here.

How will you be celebrating Batman Day this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

