Exclusive Preview: Fantastic Four #46

After four years, Dan Slott’s run with Marvel’s first family of superheroes is coming to an end with Fantastic Four #46. In his time with the book, Slott has expanded the family with the marriage of Ben Grimm/Thing and his longtime girlfriend, Alicia Masters. Ben and Alicia also adopted a Skrull girl named N’Kalla, and a Kree boy, Jo-Venn. However, there’s one addition to the Richards family readers haven’t met yet is Reed’s half-sister. But that’s about to change.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Fantastic Four #46, Slott and the artist known as Cafu formally introduce Joanna Jeffers, a prominent marine biologist who was apparently already aware of her familial connection to Reed. In the aftermath of the Reckoning War, it’s a quiet night for the FF in New York. But it remains to be seen if Joanna will embrace her newfound family.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“”FAMILY FIRST”!

Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Fantastic Four #46 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, August 24.

