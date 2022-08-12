Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #2

Daredevil has a new lease on life. And all he had to do was let the world believe that Matt Murdock is dead. In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, Matt has decided to make some major changes in his life. He is once again romantically entangled with Elektra, and they plan to leave New York forever to wage war against the Hand. However, fate has other ideas for the Man Without Fear. Daredevil #2.

Before leaving, Matt wanted to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Kirsten McDuffie, and tell her that he was still alive. Regardless of his intentions, Matt was too late to stop Kirsten from getting on a train heading out of town. That’s when Matt’s friend, Robert Goldman, arrived and claimed to be Matt’s guardian angel before Kirsten’s train was engulfed in a massive explosion.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Daredevil #2, writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Marco Checchetto and Rafael DeLatorre open with a brief flashback to Robert’s origin before returning to the present. Matt blames Robert for Kirsten’s apparent death, and the murders of so many innocent people. But whether Robert is guilty or not, he’s clearly more than human.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“After DEVIL’S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who’s-who of creators from across the fabled character’s history (and some can’t-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Daredevil #2 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, August 17.

What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: 75 Years of Cover Art

1/5 Daredevil #2 cover Cover illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson.

2/5 Daredevil #2 page 1 Flashback page illustrated by Rafael DeLatorre and colored by Matthew Wilson.



3/5 Daredevil #2 page 2 Present day pages illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson, with letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.

4/5 Daredevil #2 page 3



5/5 Daredevil #2 page 4

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.