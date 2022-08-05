Exclusive Preview: Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1

Two years ago, Spider-Man’s first girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, got her first miniseries from Marvel. However, Marvel stopped publishing the story after two issues due to the pandemic. And fans have been waiting a long time for a conclusion. Next week, it will finally conclude with a special one-shot that will reprint the first two issues and feature the rest of the story that was previously unfinished until now.

Within the context of this book, Gwen doesn’t know Peter Parker yet and Spider-Man hasn’t directly entered her life. Regardless, Gwen has been forced outside of her comfort zone after an assassination attempt on her father, George Stacy. Someone has been trying to force Captain Stacy to step down from the police force, and Gwen won’t just leave it alone. She has to help her father even if it leads her into danger.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1, writer Christos Gage and artist Todd Nauck pick where we left off as Gwen faces a classic Spidey foe: Crime Master! And for all of Gwen’s determination and bravery, she simply isn’t a physical match for this criminal. But that doesn’t mean she can’t get intel from Crime Master that may point her in the right direction.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“Gwen’s own miniseries finally gets its ending, and we’re putting it all together! It’s got everything! Gwen! The Green Goblin! Kingpin! The X-Men!!! Re-presenting issues #1-2 of the GWEN STACY limited series (2019) with the story finale presented for the first time!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, August 10.

