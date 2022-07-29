Exclusive Preview – X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3

The House of X has arrived a few decades early in the X-Men ’92 timeline. Following the death of Jubilee, the X-Men have joined forces with Magneto and the rest of Earth’s mutants to form the nation of Krakoa. Unfortunately, this has also united the enemies of mutants against them. And in next week’s X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3, another adversary has emerged.

Aside from Wolverine, none of the other mutants suspect that something is amiss on Krakoa. However, the secret of this mutant nation is that Jubilee is not only alive, she is reborn after every death with complete memories of her previous lives. And if Jubilee dies again, this timeline will be reset.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3, writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin bring Wolverine to the verge of learning the truth about Jubilee’s survival. Regardless, he soon discovers that the X-Men have bigger problems on the horizon. The events of the X of Swords crossover have caught up with the current timeline, and the mutants must answer the challenge.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“XCII OF SWORDS! Raise your swords! When Apocalypse learns the fate of Krakoa’s ancient sister-island of Arakko, it’s up to the X-Men to take up arms and save it from the warlord of Polemachus, Arkon the Magnificent! Everyone’s favorite X-team of the ’90s gets caught up in a realm of blades and magic in this sprawling one-issue crossover!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, August 3.

1/5 X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 cover Cover illustrated by David Baldeon and colored by Israel Silva.

2/5 X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 page 1 Pages illustrated by Salva Espin with colors by Israel Silva, and letters by VC's Joe Sabino.



3/5 X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 page 2

4/5 X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 page 3



5/5 X-Men ’92: House of XCII #3 page 4

