Marvel’s Crypt of Shadows One-Shot Celebrates Halloween Horror

In 1972, Marvel launched Crypt of Shadows, a horror anthology series that took full advantage of the Comics Code Authority’s loosened regulations. The CCA previously clamped down on depictions of vampires, werewolves, and other staples of the genre in the mid-‘50s. These stories famously didn’t include characters from the Marvel Universe. But now, half a century later, some of these heroes are about to get in on the action just in time for Halloween. Marvel has announced a new Crypt of Shadows one-shot featuring several heroes who specialize in matters of darkness.

Arriving this fall, Crypt of Shadows #1 stars Moon Knight, Laura Kinney/Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night. The issue will also feature the return of Blade’s daughter, Bloodline, who recently made her first appearance in Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1. Additional details will be announced over the next few weeks. You can check out Leinil Francis Yu’s cover for the issue below.

The “giant-sized” issue promises to showcase an all-star cast of writers and illustrators. Readers can expect new stories written by Chris Cooper, a former Marvel editor whose own story features Morbius and Victoria Montesi, the latter of whom appeared in Cooper’s original Darkhold series. Other scribes include Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, and Chris Condon. Handling artistic duties will be Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa, and more.

This won’t be the first time that Marvel has resurrected the Crypt of Shadows banner. To coincide with the House of Ideas’ 80th anniversary, the company released a similar one-shot in 2019 written by Ewing with artwork by Garry Brown, Stephen Green, and Djibril Morissette-Pham. But based on the number of creators involved with the upcoming issue, this new one-shot is going to be much bigger.

Crypt of Shadows #1 will hit comic shops on Wednesday, October 19.

