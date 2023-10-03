Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Delayed to December

Batman: Arkham Trilogy will not release for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 13 as originally planned.

The official Batman: Arkham X account confirmed that the Arkham Trilogy collection has been delayed seven weeks to Friday, December 1. “More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch,” the post reads. “We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.”

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham games head to Nintendo Switch

Batman: Arkham Trilogy is published by Warner Bros. Games. The Nintendo Switch collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Batman: Arkham City (2011), and Batman: Arkham Knight — all of which were originally developed by Rocksteady Studios. Turn Me Up Games developed the Switch ports.

“Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic Batman: Arkham Trilogy,” the collection’s official synopsis reads. “Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security ‘home’ for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion … Experience critically acclaimed gameplay & AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package.”

Batman: Arkham Trilogy releases for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.