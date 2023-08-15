Batman: Arkham Trilogy Announces Nintendo Switch Release Date

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch just in time for a long Halloween.

On social media, developer Rocksteady Studios announced that Batman: Arkham Trilogy would release for the Switch on Friday, October 13. Rocksteady also shared a new piece of art for the video game collection, which comes from Eisner Award-winning artist Christian Ward. The Arkham Trilogy consists of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight — which originally released in 2009, 2011, and 2015, respectively.

Experience Gotham City in a whole new way when the #ArkhamTrilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on October 13th!



Special thanks to @cjwardart for this amazing piece celebrating our Dark Knight ? pic.twitter.com/S8mQ249CHl — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) August 15, 2023

Rocksteady, DC, Warner Bros. Games, and Nintendo announced Batman: Arkham Trilogy for the Switch this past June with a fall 2023 release window. In addition to Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, the collection includes the games’ respective DLC packs.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy and beyond

An official description for the Arkham Trilogy collection reads as follows: “Become Gotham City’s ultimate protector across the iconic Batman: Arkham Trilogy. Face off against notorious DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more in Batman: Arkham Asylum. Step into the shadows of Batman: Arkham City’s open world, the new maximum security ‘home’ for thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. In Batman: Arkham Knight, tear through the streets of Gotham and take on the ultimate threat in the trilogy’s epic conclusion. Experience critically acclaimed gameplay & AAA original storytelling across all 3 games, PLUS all DLC, in one complete package.”

The collection does not include the 2013 prequel game Batman: Arkham Origins, which takes place eight years prior to the events of Arkham Asylum. While Arkham Origins is canon to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse, it was not developed by Rocksteady itself. Rather, WB Games Montréal stepped in to developer Arkham Origins. The studio went on to develop the standalone DC game Gotham Knights, which released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rocksteady is currently building out the future of the Arkhamverse. The studio is working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which shares continuity with its previous DC games. Kill the Justice League releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 2, 2024.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2023.