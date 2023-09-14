DC Dual Force CCG Adds ‘Playable Comics’

The new digital collectible card game DC Dual Force has added “playable comics” based on classic stories of the DC Universe.

DC Dual Force is the product of a partnership between DC, Yuke’s Co. Ltd, and CCG Lab. The PC title’s playable comics are a new feature involving challenges that allow players to reenact classic comic book tales. Playable comics will join the current daily/weekly PvE challenges and ranked PvP ladder play modes.

What to expect from DC Dual Force’s playable comics

“When we started developing DC Dual Force, we wanted to set ourselves apart by creating a really fun solo-play experience that fans could enjoy with new adventures every week,” said Tobin Lent, COO of CCG Lab. “Partnering with DC presented a fantastic opportunity for us to innovate, by allowing fans to play through amazing comics, earn unique prizes, and feel a deeper connection with their favorite storylines and characters. We feel like we really deliver on this experience with our weekly playable comics.”

CCG Lab plans to release new playable comics on a weekly basis. The first playable comics, Parts One and Two of Flashpoint, are currently available to all players, free of charge. Future playable comics will only be available to subscribers. The next playable comic, Part One of Superman/Shazam: First Thunder, will release on September 19.

Monthly subscriptions to DC Dual Force are $9.99. The subscription grants a player access to the full catalog of playable comics published to date. It also gives players ten booster packs, a monthly mini-set of ten unique cards, and premium daily login rewards.

DC Dual Force is now available for download on PC. It is also available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Game Store.