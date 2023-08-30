RoboCop: Rogue City Delayed to November 2023

Teyon and Nacon‘s upcoming first-person shooter game RoboCop: Rogue City has been hit with yet another delay.

The video description for Rogue City’s latest trailer reveals that the RoboCop video game is no longer slated for release in September as previously announced. Rather, it is now due to launch on Thursday, November 2. Teyon further confirmed the new release date in a post to Twitter/X.

#Gamescom is now in the rearview mirror, and it left us buzzing with excitement! ??



Last week Robocop: Rogue City took the stage during screenings on Gamescom. Mark your calendars for November 2nd, when this thrilling experience will hit PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and… pic.twitter.com/JZy3xK17eZ — TEYON (@TeyonGames) August 28, 2023

What is RoboCop: Rogue City about?

Based on the RoboCop film series, Rogue City allows players to take control of the titular android officer. The game is set in the city of Old Detroit, taking place between the events of 1990’s RoboCop 2 and 1993’s RoboCop 3. In it, players are tasked with ridding the city of criminals and conducting investigations. They are able to choose either a peaceful or violent approach to doing so.

Original RoboCop actor Peter Weller returns to provide the character’s voice and likeness in Rogue City. The game was first announced in July 2021. It was initially slated slated for release in June 2023 before being delayed to September (and now again to November).

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the original RoboCop released in theaters in 1987. The aforementioned sequels followed suit in the early 1990s. A reboot eventually hit the big screen in 2014. While there have been a number of RoboCop video games since the franchise began, the upcoming Rogue City marks the first console-based one in 20 years.

Developed by Teyon and published by Nacon, RoboCop: Rogue City goes on sale November 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.